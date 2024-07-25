Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 28-year-old Duluth woman is accused of filling barrels in a flatbed truck with $560 worth of gas at two stations in Cass County and driving off without paying.

Sherriff Bryan Welk said the woman was arrested Monday and charges are pending. In a press release Wednesday, Welk encouraged gas stations in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin to report similar incidents as he suspects the woman committed additional fuel thefts in the region, including a June 4 incident at a Remer, Minn. gas station.

The two reported drive-offs in Cass County took place at gas stations in Hackensack and Backus. The towns are roughly 8 miles apart and south of Walker.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Swanson's Bait & Tackle reported a fuel theft of $260. Previously that night, the corner store in Backus reported a $300 drive-off.

Managers at the gas stations didn't wish to comment when contacted Thursday morning.

Both drive-offs matched a similar description and method: a person in a Toyota pickup truck filled barrels and left without paying. This matched the description in Remer as well.

Welk said in the release that shortly after the reports on July 22, deputies located the truck on State Highway 371 in Shingobee Township. Deputies pulled the truck over and the woman was arrested.

The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they have been formally charged. She's being held in the Cass County jail pending charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft of motor fuel and possession of burglary theft tools.

Welk asked gas stations in the region with similar theft reports to contact their local law enforcement.