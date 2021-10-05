COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 847 on Monday in Minnesota, which is seeing a rising toll from a delta variant wave of the coronavirus that is falling in other hard-hit states.

While the latest count of COVID-19 patients is below the record 1,864 in late November, it is the highest total in Minnesota since Jan. 1 — when limited vaccine was just starting to be distributed to health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

Health system leaders urged unvaccinated Minnesotans to seek their shots — both against COVID-19 and upcoming seasonal influenza — to take the pressure off hospitals that are being whipsawed by the pandemic and patients with other urgent medical needs. Nearly 95% of Minnesota's intensive care beds were occupied Monday by patients with COVID-19 or unrelated medical issues.

"We're so busy with everything else. Our total numbers of hospital beds occupied are running at a higher level for a much longer time than we had to deal with at the peak of the pandemic," said Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease specialist and leader of the COVID-19 response for Bloomington-based HealthPartners.

Unvaccinated people made up three-fourths of the 379 patients with COVID-19 admitted over the last 30 days to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and others in the HealthPartners system. Despite being younger, HealthPartners' unvaccinated patients also suffered more severe levels of illness, making up 79% of the COVID-19 patients needing intensive care and 85% of those placed on ventilators.

Patient data from two other Minnesota hospital providers, Allina Health and Sanford Health, have shown similar trends — with the rarer immunized COVID-19 patients being older or having health conditions that reduce vaccine effectiveness.

Gov. Tim Walz was scheduled to appear in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon to receive a flu shot and encourage others to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza. More than 75% of eligible people 12 and older have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pandemic has caused 725,451 coronavirus infections and 8,203 COVID-19 deaths in the state, including 12 deaths and 7,133 infections detected over the weekend and reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday.

Minnesota had the 11th highest rate of new coronavirus infections over the past seven days compared with other U.S. states, according to the latest CDC data, with South Dakota and Wisconsin close behind. North Dakota has the second-worst rate behind Alaska, while states such as Arkansas and Missouri that had severe, early delta waves are seeing their infection numbers decline.

Hospitals in Minnesota are preparing for continued pressure for the next several weeks because the delta variant is so infectious, Sannes said. "The South has seen their peak and they're starting to come down. I think the country as a whole looks to have seen its peak and is coming down. We in Minnesota and maybe in the Midwest have not yet seen our peak. It's certainly our hope that we will have that fairly precipitous decline they are seeing elsewhere in the country, but I don't know that anyone is banking on that either."

Minnesota is following federal guidance and advising third booster doses to people who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and are seniors or older than 50 with underlying health problems. Boosters also can be offered to younger adults with health problems or occupational exposure risks to the virus.

Booster recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are still under consideration.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744