Three people died and at least three had life-threatening injuries from an alcohol-fueled head-on crash in Cass County early Sunday, according to law enforcement.

Before 1 a.m., a man driving west in a Ford F-150 on 24th Street SW. collided with an eastbound Pontiac G6 near 36th Avenue SW. in Pine River Township, according to a State Patrol crash report.

Royal William Noe, 39, of Hillman, Minn., who was driving the Pontiac, and passengers Heather Faye Ceballos, 50, and Corey Stephen Peterson, 36, both of Brainerd, were killed, the report said. A 53-year-old Pine River woman in the Pontiac was taken to St. Joseph's Health with life-threatening injuries.

Kyle Daniel Jones, 32, of Bayport, Minn., for whom alcohol was listed as a factor in the crash, was driving the Ford, the report said. He and a 30-year-old female passenger were taken to St. Joseph's Health with life-threatening injuries.

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained a misspelled name provided by the State Patrol. The correct spelling is Heather Faye Ceballos.