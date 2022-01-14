COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota increased to 1,616 on Thursday, but a decreasing number of intensive care patients remains a hopeful sign in the latest omicron wave of the pandemic.

Non-ICU hospitalizations have increased 34% in January, reaching the highest total in Minnesota since Dec. 2, 2020. However, the 260 ICU cases on Thursday represented a 13% decline since the start of this month. State health leaders encourage people to continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations, wear masks and take other steps to reduce infection and keep the pressure off hospital capacity.

The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant has produced record pandemic numbers in Minnesota, including a 21.6% positivity rate of diagnostic testing in the week ending Jan. 6. Minnesota on Friday also reported 11,560 more infections and 32 COVID-19 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to more than 1.1 million infections and 10,971 deaths.

While more than 80% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths have involved seniors, Friday's report included three people in their 30s.

Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesota is probably "in the worst of it" but the latest pandemic wave hasn't yet reached its peak. Modeling projections are unclear, but there are signs in other states and countries that omicron spreads rapidly but produces a lower rate of severe illness and peaks quickly, he added.

"My hope is, and the evidence seems to support this, that once it starts to come down, it starts to come down as fast as we saw it go up," said Walz after visiting the Mall of America's COVID-19 vaccine site. "If that happens, that's really good news."

Hospitals remain at or near capacity with more influenza combining with COVID-19 than it did last winter. Minnesota on Thursday reported 418 influenza hospitalizations so far this season, compared with 35 all last flu season.

Leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday said they appreciated the state's $40 million stopgap plan to bring in 350 contact nurses and other health care providers for the next two months, but that longer term fixes to nurse staffing problems are needed in hospitals.

Kelley Anaas, an intensive care nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, said her hospital has open beds for waiting patients that can't be staffed because so many colleagues have COVID-19 and are out sick.

"There's not a day in the last month that ... I haven't gotten a text or e-mail asking if I could be willing to come in, if only for four hour stints, just to kind of limp us through this latest surge that the tail end of delta and omicron has brought us," she said.

The COVID-19 cases in the ICU "still continue to be the sickest patients that we've ever taken care of," she added.

The omicron wave has stretched other Minnesota resources as well, as COVID-19 testing has increased to the highest level since December 2020. St. Cloud-based CentraCare on Friday announced that it was restricting testing at its sites to only symptomatic patients because of rising demand and declining test supplies.

The system urged Minnesotans seeking tests out of caution, or before group visits or travels, to make appointments at free state sites or buy at-home tests.

The share of Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalizations requiring intensive care dropped to 16% on Thursday, and health officials hope that is a sign that omicron causes a lower rate of severe illness.

Other states have differentiated their hospital data by patients admitted primarily for COVID-19 and those whose infections are secondary to the medical concerns requiring hospital care.

Iowa reports that COVID-19 is a secondary diagnosis for 36% of its 871 patients admitted with coronavirus infections. That is an increase from 25% at the start of December.

Separating out the role of COVID-19 in hospitalizations can be challenging, said Dr. Carolyn Ogland, chief medical officer for North Memorial Health, which operates hospitals in Robbinsdale and Maple Grove. She called COVID-19 the "great masquerader" because of its ability to cause illness on its own or worsen many other types of health problems.

"People have underlying issues, so cardiac issues or COPD, that type of thing," she said. "Did COVID exacerbate them? That's the part we don't know. Were they at risk [for hospitalization] and did COVID push them over the edge. That answer is probably, yes, that it was COVID."

Outcomes are more favorable for patients who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, though, and Ogland encouraged people to seek initial doses and boosters.

Minnesota ranks second among states with more than half of its fully vaccinated residents also receiving booster doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, more than 4 million Minnesotans 5 and older have at least received first doses of vaccine — or 77% of the eligible population.