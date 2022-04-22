DULUTH — The historic trial of a Duluth police officer came to a close Friday morning with a cool, calm prosecutor facing off against a fiery defense attorney as both sides made their final arguments to the jury.

Officer Tyler Leibfried, 30, faces two felony charges for a 2020 incident in which he wounded a man as he shot six times through a door at a downtown apartment building. It's believed to be the first time the St. Louis County Attorney has charged a police officer for a line-of-duty shooting.

Pounding the lectern, raising his voice and waving his long arms, defense attorney Paul Engh beseeched the seven men and five women to issue a not-guilty verdict to Leibfried.

"You are to decide the fate of another human being," Engh said. "There's no greater responsibility than that."

By contrast, prosecutor Aaron Welch had the air of a college professor as he led the jury through a summary of events, complete with a detailed slideshow on the large screens in the courtroom.

"Rules are important. Everyone has to follow the rules," Welch said. "It's what this whole building is based on."

Leibfried is charged with second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm endangering others. He's charged with shooting Jared Fyle through the door of Fyle's apartment at the Kingsley Heights apartment building.

Leibfried was responding to a report of a domestic argument and met Fyle's girlfriend when he got to the scene. She told Leibfried she was fine, according to court documents, but that she wanted help getting her belongings back from Fyle's apartment.

Leibfried and another officer had made their way to the third-floor apartment when Fyle pounded his door shut with a hatchet and turned the deadbolt. Believing the two bangs he heard were gunshots, Leibfried opened fire through the door, testimony showed.

He shot four times, according to witnesses. Then, after a pause in which Fyle screamed at him to stop, he shot twice more. Fyle was wounded and still has a bullet in his back, Welch said.

Welch argued that Leibfried's actions weren't reasonable under the circumstances. Even if one accepts that he had the right to open fire initially, Welch said, the final two shots were indefensible.

"He has fired four shots," Welch said. "Now he hears a man begging him to stop. He didn't ask him if he was OK. Didn't order him to drop [his weapon].

"He just kept shooting."

Engh asked the jurors to put themselves in Leibfried's shoes. The Kingsley Heights apartments are known as a dangerous place, he said.

"This is a real dump," he said. "They'd had shootings there." Leibfried was in a narrow hallway, which Engh repeatedly referred to as a "funnel of death."

What's more, he reminded jurors, Leibfried was on the scene of a 2019 incident when a fellow police officer was shot and a police K-9 was killed.

"These people are heroes of modern time," Engh said. "They're all taking chances for the community.

"My request to you is, let the angel of truth come to us today."