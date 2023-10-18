ZUMBROTA, Minn. — Rising costs have officials here weighing whether to disband the police department, to the surprise of residents who found out on social media over the weekend.

The city of Zumbrota, about 20 minutes north of Rochester, is considering contracting with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. The move comes after the sheriff's department hired away two of Zumbrota's seven full-time officers.

"We've got to figure out how we're going to keep our department together and not financially impact our taxpayers," Zumbrota Mayor Todd Hammel said.

Zumbrota sits just east of Highway 52, with another highway serving as the north-south thoroughfare through the sleepy city of 4,000 people. With a mixture of of longtime businesses in its downtown and franchises near Hwy 52, several longtime residents say local police are needed to combat rising crime from outside the community.

"It's like a piece of your family," said Mary Goodman of the police department as she sat with her friends at the Coffee Mill Cafe Wednesday morning. "They work for all of us that live here."

Goodman was shocked to hear about the city's actions on a local Facebook group Sunday. She lives in town near a gas station off of Hwy. 52, which she said is a hot-spot for drug deals and shady meetings.

"We need our police department," Goodman said. "We don't need to be borrowing one from someplace else."

Carol Jackson, who with her husband opened the Coffee Mill in 1984, pointed to full police reports in the local paper as proof Zumbrota needed a community police presence rather than county patrols.

"When you call the police you aren't going to have anybody coming as quick," she said.

The issue comes down to money. Goodhue County and other cities are offering better pay to police as law enforcement in Minnesota faces a workforce crisis. Agencies across the state are having trouble filling vacancies as officers leave the profession in droves with fewer students coming in to replace them.

Hammel and other city leaders found out at the end of August Goodhue County was interested in hiring the Zumbrota officers. City officials met with Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly to learn more about the county's hiring process and what it would cost if the county took over policing services.

Hammel said city leaders weren't exploring their options until it became clear last month the two Zumbrota employees were leaving.

It could cost at least $200,000 to refill those positions and offer a $4 to $6 per hour raise for officers, which would bring their pay in line with other nearby communities. A contract with Goodhue County — which polices five other communities — cost about $128,000 this year for about 42 patrol hours each week.

If Zumbrota, which has a proposed $3.2 million budget next year, does rehire officers, it would mean cuts elsewhere. And steep wage hikes will likely prompt other city employees to ask for raises.

"What's two years in the future going to bring? What's three years going to bring?" Hammel said.

The city of Goodhue, just a few minutes north of Zumbrota on Highway 58, contracted with Goodhue County in August after its police force quit. The sheriff's office is in charge of policing Goodhue through December, at which point Goodhue officials will have to decide whether to rebuild the city's department or contract with sheriff's deputies for 2024.

The Zumbrota Police Department said on social media Tuesday it will not make statements or respond to questions on the issue.

Yet Zumbrota Police Sgt. Tony Pasquale, a union steward for the department, said on social media Sunday Zumbrota police were surprised when they found out about the city's issue Friday.

"After the unexpected death of retired Officer Gary Schroeder in April, the last thing that our membership expected to hear was that their positions may be eliminated," Pasquale wrote in a statement. "We take great pride in providing a high level of public service as community caretakers for Zumbrota's residents, businesses and to those who come to visit our beautiful city every day."

Zumbrota leaders are looking for public feedback. They plan to give more information on their budget options at a city council meeting Thursday night, with a community forum planned for Oct. 30.

Some residents downtown on Tuesday hadn't heard about police department issues or simply chalked it up to another sign of change in the small community.

Bridget Rostad, who opened Bridget's Cafe about 15 years ago, first heard about the city's police issues Wednesday morning and plans to attend the forum later this month to learn more about Zumbrota's options. She said she hopes the city keeps its police force intact.

"If it comes down to cost, we should be able to figure out a way for the community to pay," Rostad said. "I know every downtown business would support and help pay."

Hammel said he's heard pushback from community members who are afraid the city will be unsafe with no police department. He said Zumbrota will still have law enforcement patrol the community at a minimum of 20 hours per week regardless of the city's decision.

"I live in this town, I have a family in this town," Hammel said. "Obviously security and policing is very important."