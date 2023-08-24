GOODHUE — Less than two weeks after its entire police force quit, the city of Goodhue has police service in place with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office – for now.

The Goodhue City Council on Wednesday approved a deal worth $43,000 for sheriff's deputies to patrol the city of 1,300. The deal includes at least six hours of patrolling a day and runs through the end of the year.

"The community is very excited to see your presence," Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck said to Sheriff Marty Kelly and deputies during the meeting. "And they've already noticed your presence."

It's likely Goodhue will contract with the sheriff's office for police services next year, according to Kelly. But it's unclear whether the city will contract for the same number of hours or if the council is still looking to rebuild its police force after former Police Chief Josh Smith quit on Aug. 9 to join the nearby Lake City police department.

Anderson Buck and council members did not take questions after the council meeting, telling media the sheriff's office is providing comments on the situation.

Though Goodhue's former police force was on patrol for close to 16 hours each day, Kelly said deputies will likely be in town for more than six hours a day. Sheriff's deputies have responded to area calls for years, sometimes faster than in-town police, and Goodhue is next to a vital thoroughfare in County Road 58.

"There's not going to be a ton of difference in call times or response times," Kelly said.

Anderson Buck said during the council meeting she had met with Smith earlier in the day to inventory equipment and the transition process went smooth.

Goodhue joins four other communities in Goodhue County that are served by the sheriff's deputies: Pine Island, Wanamingo, Dennison and Bellechester. The other communities have contracted with the county for more than two decades, according to Kelly.

All communities have agreed to reimburse the county at a little less than $56 an hour, though Kelly said earlier this month that rate would likely increase to about $59 per hour next year to keep up with costs.

That rate only covers salary and benefits costs for deputies – not the equipment or gas costs needed to patrol the areas. Kelly said the county may have to review and increase its service rates to keep up with future cost hikes.

Goodhue's police force — two full-time officers including Smith, along with five part-time officers — quit en masse after Smith resigned. Smith reportedly quit over pay and recruiting concerns.

He has not publicly commented on his resignation but told the council during a public meeting last month he was fielding job offers while trying to replace a full-time officer who quit in June.

Smith argued the city wasn't offering enough money to retain officers when other communities and metro areas were willing to pay better.