Don't sweat the rain showers. The extended outlook calls for a plague of cicadas as early as next month. Experts are predicting close to a trillion of these pesky inch-long bugs to emerge from the Midwest into the southeastern U.S. Two broods of cicadas are arriving at once, something that hasn't happened since 1803. If you lined up all these cicadas end to end they would stretch to the moon and back 33 times. I can't wait. Good news: Entomologists say these busy little insects don't bite, sting or carry diseases. Looking forward to tracking them on Doppler.

Yesterday was sublime. A minor reality check arrives today on cool and gusty northwest winds. A few pop-up showers are possible, but no steady rain.

As advertised, Friday looks sunny and breezy, but the weekend looks superb, with sunshine Saturday and Sunday as temperatures poke into the mid-70s. Typical for late May. You might even put your phone down this weekend.

Next Tuesday's storm may drop up to an inch of rain with a few hefty thunderstorms.