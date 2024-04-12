Did I mention that April is the windiest month of the year? Forget about the gales of November. We have the squalls of April. Why? The greater the swing in temperature, the faster that winds have to blow to keep the atmosphere in equilibrium.

In other news, drought is now gone in the metro. The last time Hennepin and Ramsey counties were drought-free was May 23, 2023, according to Praedictix meteorologist DJ Kayser. In fact, the Twin Cities have picked up 3.46 inches of rain since March 12, the eighth-wettest such period on record. The pattern flipped fast, at least in the metro area.

Drought is hanging on up north, so next week's storm should help, with an inch of rain possible across much of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Saturday and Sunday should be spectacular with blue sky and low humidity. The afternoon high temperature at MSP could hit 80 later Saturday. That would be two to three weeks ahead of schedule. Showers brush far northern Minnesota Saturday night with less wind on Sunday. Highs in the 50s return late next week; keep a jacket handy.