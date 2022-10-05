The bad news for Edina is that the expected SoulCycle outpost will not be opening at 50th and France as expected. But the good news comes stuffed with butter and pastry cream.

Cooks of Crocus Hill and Bellecour Bakery are taking over that space at 3945 Market Street. This will be the third location for the powerhouse business duo, but the first time they've built a retail space to suit each of their specific needs. Gavin Kaysen of Bellecour teased on social media that more details will be released soon, but had no further comment. Here's what we know.

The move marks a return to Edina for Cooks of Crocus Hill, which closed its original 50th and France location in the spring of 2017 after 18 years. But like so many businesses in the post-pandemic world, much has changed in the ensuing years.

In 2020, Gavin Kaysen announced he was closing his beloved destination French restaurant and bakery in Wayzata. That same year, he and Bellecour's pastry chef Diane Moua hosted a pop-up inside Cooks of Crocus Hill's North Loop location. The two businesses worked so well together that they decided to try a more permanent joint venture.

Space inside Karl Benson and Marie Dwyer's elegant cooking supply store was cleared for giant stand mixers and lamination rollers. Soon, the most popular morning stop in the neighborhood was born.

That collaboration was so successful that the original Cooks of Crocus Hill location on St. Paul's Grand Avenue was rejiggered in 2021 to bring in a main-level pastry case and coffee station.

Now, an entirely new location near the popular Nolan Mains building will be a full partnership between the two businesses from the start. No word on when the opening is expected, but the SoulCycle window wraps have come down.