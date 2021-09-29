Enbridge's controversial Line 3 pipeline is "substantially complete," and the company expects to begin shipping oil across northern Minnesota on Oct. 1.

Construction of the $3 billion-plus Minnesota portion of the pipeline began in December after a six-year battle before state regulators. The project has been a magnet for protests for several months, and hundreds have been arrested along the pipeline route.

The pipeline is a replacement for the current Line 3, which is corroding and operating at only half capacity. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge has argued that new Line 3 is a marked safety improvement. It also will restore the full flow of oil, boosting Enbridge's earnings.

"From day one, this project has been about modernizing our system and improving safety and reliability for the benefit of communities, the environment and our customers," Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said in a press statement. "Line 3 was developed and executed with the most state-of-the-art approach to design, construction and environmental management."

Environmental groups and Ojibwe tribes fought the pipeline before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, arguing it would open a new region of Minnesota lakes, rivers and wetlands to degradation from oil spills, as well as exacerbate climate change.

New Line 3 runs partially on a new route, veering off from Enbridge's current corridor of six oil pipelines running across Minnesota to the company's terminal in Superior, Wis.

The Public Utilities Commission approved the pipeline in early 2020, saying it was needed for safety reasons and to meet regional oil demand.

The Minnesota Commerce Department had argued that new Line 3 was not needed because fossil fuel demand is expected to fall over the coming years.

The Minnesota portion of Line 3 is the last link of the 1,097-mile transnational pipeline to be finished. It starts in Edmonton, Alberta, and crosses small portions of North Dakota and Wisconsin. It will carry a particularly thick crude from Alberta's tar sands, also known as oil sands.

Line 3 has been one of the largest construction projects in Minnesota in recent years, and employed well over 4,000 workers.