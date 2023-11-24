Como Zoo's big cats could soon see some serious home improvements, if legislators next year approve the zoo's $22 million bonding request to revamp their habitat.

Zoo officials presented their proposal last week to a visiting contingent of lawmakers from the House Capital Investment Committee. The project would include new spaces for the zoo's lions, tigers, cougars, snow leopards and wolves, including glassed-in areas allowing visitors to get nose-to-nose views of the animals.

The project would repair pedestrian bridges between the lion and tiger areas that need fixing, according to a recent structural survey. The bridges were closed in July 2022 for eight months, limiting visitors' access to the cats.

The zoo also is seeking $30 million in state bonding to redesign the Como Lakeside Pavilion and redevelop the surrounding landscape.

Zoo officials told visiting lawmakers that the funding would provide their big cats with "world class" housing, a stimulating environment and more room outside the exhibit area, along with veterinarian care and behavioral training.

The project would also address visitor accessibility issues with steps and long sloped walkways.

Because the zoo does not charge for admission, state funding is essential, said Director Michelle Furrer.

Como Zoo draws more than 2 million visitors annually, nearly half of whom come from the metro area, Furrer said. She added that the zoo annually produces more than $162 million in local economic impact.

If a long-term solution to the bridge issues isn't implemented, the zoo may be forced to shut down the Big Cat Habitat, Furrer said. Zoo officials bring in engineers four times a year to test the bridges, and the scaffolding currently in place is a "temporary Band-Aid."

"These animals are ambassadors of their wild sisters and brothers," she said. "We want to maintain and be able to do that for the next several generations."

Visitors right now can only look down at the animals, said zookeeper Jill Erzar. "Imagine the connection you can make if you're standing eye to eye. … It's a whole different story," she said.

The zoo follows breeding recommendations for all of its big cats, and she said improving the habitats and welfare of its big cats will encourage more cubs: "Can you imagine what story we can tell when we have a pride of lions out there?"

The $30 million pavilion project aims to "enhance the public realm, and create connections between the building, lake and public facilities," according to zoo officials. The design would maintain the original character of the building while increasing public access through upgrades and updated amenities for the second-most visited regional park.

Seven House members went on the tour for an up-close look at what zoo officials say needs to be done.

"It's one thing to have a conversation, but when we're seeing the crumbling infrastructure, I think that really makes a point," said Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, who chairs the Capital Investment Committee.

Lee said the tour is the first part of the funding process. The committee will decide next year on funding requests after discussing the many projects statewide that have submitted bonding proposals.

The city-operated zoo released the initial design for the project in June. Construction is slated to begin in September 2024 and take two years.