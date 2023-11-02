Readers and movie fans, you can "chase all your cares away" at a combo film/reading on Nov. 5.

The movie, which is free, is the classic Judy Garland/Gene Kelly musical comedy "Summer Stock," in which show folk perform a play at a farm and Minnesota native Garland sings "Get Happy." That's at the Minnesota Jewish Community Center's Capp Center in St. Paul, as part of the Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival.

The screening will be preceded by a 1 p.m. discussion of "Summer Stock" by Minnesota natives David Fantle and Tom Johnson, who collaborated on this year's "C'Mon Get Happy: The Making of 'Summer Stock.' " After the movie, Fantle and Johnson will sign copies of the book. The event is free, but registration is required at minnesotajcc.org.