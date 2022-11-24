40F On Tuesday - Warmest Day Since The 10th

On Tuesday, MSP airport hit 40F for the first time since November 10th - and it was the first day with an above average high since that date as well.

Slight Travel Impacts Possible Wednesday Night And Thanksgiving Day Due To Drizzle (Some Freezing)

Forecast loop Thursday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

As we head into your Thanksgiving Thursday, we will be watching a weak system moving through the region. This will bring the chance of some drizzle to the metro (mainly in the morning), and some light freezing drizzle/drizzle/snowflakes across northern Minnesota. While this will be light in nature, any icing could cause slick roadways, so be careful while going over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house!

Besides our slight chance of some drizzle or freezing drizzle, we'll see mainly cloudy conditions for your Thanksgiving Day with temperatures somewhat steady in the mid-30s. Winds will make it feel slightly cooler than the air temperature.

So across the state as you have your turkey dinner highs will top off in the 30s under those mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle/freezing drizzle/snowflake chances. These highs will be somewhat around average.

Quiet Black Friday And Extended Holiday Weekend

As we look ahead toward Black Friday and the extended holiday weekend - it looks quiet and dry! Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s, with the warmest day expected to occur on Saturday. Sunday looks to be the cloudier day of the three with a mix of clouds and sun. Mainly sunny skies will dominate the other two days.

Keeping An Eye On The Middle Of Next Week...

Forecast image off the European model for Midnight Tuesday Night.

Just a heads up - we are watching a system that'll be moving through the upper Midwest during the midweek time frame next week that could bring rain and accumulating snow along with it. Of course, with it being this far out there is uncertainty with the overall track, timing, etc, but it is something to be keeping an eye on into next week.

Giving Thanks For Quiet Weather

By Paul Douglas

"Be grateful for the tiny details of your life and make room for unexpected and beautiful blessings" wrote poet, author and diplomat Henry Van Dyke. Today I am thankful for faith, family, friends and erratic weather patterns (in that order). If the weather didn't change once in a while I shudder to think what I'd be doing right now.

Thanksgiving Day 2022 brings clouds and a few sprinkles; a little patchy freezing drizzle can't be ruled out this morning. Good turkey-eating weather, in fact I predict 2-3" of white meat, showers of hot gravy smothering towering mashed potato drifts. I'm hungry.

Sunshine returns Friday into the weekend as a bubble of high pressure lingers overhead. Mid-40s tomorrow will feel like a bad vacation and 50F isn't out of the question Saturday. We cool off next week with a little wet snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Details TBD.

Trivia: did you know that Minnesota raises the most turkeys in the U.S.? Land of 10,000 Lakes and 40.5 Million Turkeys in 2021. Gobble-gobble.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wake up 33. High 38. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and mild. Wake up 26. High 44. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Blue sky, breezy and milder. Wake up 35. High 49. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Wake up 28. High 37. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Some sun, still quiet. Wake up 24. High 43. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: PM rain changes to wet snow. Wake up 31. High 37. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder. Light snow or flurries. Wake up 19. High 27. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 24th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 14 minutes, and 0 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 57 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

November 24th

1993: The Thanksgiving Day Blizzard of 1993. A slow moving storm system traveled across the Upper Midwest during the Thanksgiving holiday, causing heavy snow across most of Minnesota. Travel became extremely difficult if not impossible over west central Minnesota where over a foot of snow accumulated. A number of car accidents were reported and several community events were canceled. Snowfall in excess of six inches or greater occurred north of a line from Bricelyn (Faribault County) to the Twin Cities metro area.

1983: A snowstorm dumps almost two feet at Babbitt and about 20 inches at Duluth.

1825: A warm spell begins over Ft. Snelling. The temperature rises up to 70 degrees.

National Weather Forecast

On your Thanksgiving Thursday, a system will be working through the central United States. This will bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast, and snow on the back side in the Front Range down to western Texas. Storms will also be possible along the Southeast Atlantic coast. A system near the Pacific Northwest will bring some rain and snow concerns.

The heaviest rain through Friday will fall across the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley, where 3"+ will be possible. Snow will be possible from the Rockies into parts of western Texas. In parts of New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle, a half a foot or so could fall.

NASA Program Predicted Impact of Small Asteroid Over Ontario, Canada

More from NASA: "2022 WJ1 was a tiny asteroid on a collision course with Earth. But astronomers saw it coming, and NASA's Scout impact hazard assessment system calculated where it would hit. In the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 19, the skies over southern Ontario, Canada, lit up as a tiny asteroid harmlessly streaked across the sky high in Earth's atmosphere, broke up, and likely scattered small meteorites over the southern coastline of Lake Ontario. The fireball wasn't a surprise. Roughly 1 meter (3 feet) wide, the asteroid was detected 3 ½ hours before impact, making this event the sixth time in history a small asteroid has been tracked in space before impacting Earth's atmosphere."

Inside the COP27 fight to get wealthy nations to pay climate reparations

More from Grist: "For more than three decades, the developing world has demanded that wealthy countries pay up for the "loss and damage" that vulnerable nations are already experiencing due to climate change. Those calls were finally met early Sunday morning when the 27th United Nations climate change conference, or COP27, came to a close in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. A new global pact establishes a fund "for responding to loss and damage" and creates a transitional committee to work out who will contribute to the fund, which developing countries will be eligible to draw from it, and how it will be governed. Negotiators for developing countries and nonprofits cheered the decision, noting that it was long overdue."

Authorities in Western U.S. Agree to Rip-Up Grass Lawns for Water Conservation

More from Gizmodo: "A group of agencies that provide water to millions of customers in the western U.S. has agreed to rip-up grass lawns in public spaces across multiple states as part of an effort to reduce water usage as the Colorado River continues to suffer from a major drought. More than 30 agencies that draw water from the river signed on to the conservation agreement last week. The pledge promises to remove 30% of grass lawns and replace them with "drought- and climate-resilient landscaping while maintaining vital urban landscapes and tree canopies," that benefit communities and wildlife. The agencies will remove the many well-manicured lawns seen throughout parking lots, neighborhood entryways, and highway medians."

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser