Cloudy Friday

Cloudy skies stick around on Friday here in the metro as winds remain light. Morning temperatures will start off in the low 20s with highs climbing into the mid-30s.

A quiet Friday is expected statewide with just mainly cloudy skies. Highs will generally be in the 30s.

Dry Saturday, But Rain & Snow Sunday Into Monday

Saturday will be the driest day of the upcoming weekend, with more clouds than sun and highs in the mid-30s. However, as we head into Sunday and Monday we will be watching a system developing and moving through the region, bringing the potential of precipitation.

Forecast loop from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday

This looks to be another messy system, where we could see the potential of both rain and snow as it moves through. There could even be a period of freezing rain as we head toward Monday morning - but it appears to be a slight chance this far out. We'll continue to keep an eye on this and how it all comes together as we head through the next few days - but at least a few inches of accumulating snow can't be ruled out at the moment.

Highs Around Average Through Early Next Week

Highs through the weekend into early next week will continue to be in the 30s - within a few degrees of average. We will see a slight cool-down behind our system early next week.

There is good agreement that we will see cooler air move in toward the middle of next week, with highs in the 20s or low 30s. It's not majorly cold air - but it will be below average for early March.

Giving Thanks For Quiet March Days

By Paul Douglas

If you can't spend a year in Minnesota, just stay for March. Because you get a year's worth of crazy weather conveniently crammed into 31 days.

What other month can go from a record high of 83F to a record low of -32F? March tournament snowstorms are legendary. 40" of snow fell on the Twin Cities in March, 1951. Tornadoes? Check. River flooding. Some years, yes. I'm happy when things simmer down for a few days, which is rare in March, when the US sees big temperature contrasts that "juice" powerful storms.

Sunshine will coax the mercury close to 40F today and Saturday, with no travel-related headaches. The next storm arrives with slushy snow Sunday afternoon into part of Monday. A little ice and rain may keep snowfall totals down, but amounts in the 2-5" range by Monday evening are a possibility. Temperatures cool down into the 20s (above zero) later next week, but I still don't see an extended stretch of teeth-chattering weather.

In March we gain 90 minutes of daylight, the biggest gains of the year!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. Wake up 23. High 38. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Wake up 25. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Wet snow arrives PM hours. Wake up 24. High 37. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Light mix tapers. Wake up 32. High 36. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Blue sky and a cool breeze. Wale up 23. High 34. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Light snow may stay south. Wake up 22. High 31. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder with flurries. Colder. Wake up 20. High 24. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

March 3rd

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 15 minutes, and 23 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 6 seconds

*When do we see 12 Hours of Daylight?: March 18th (12 hours, 2 minutes, 31 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise Before DST Begins: March 11th (6:33 AM)

*Latest Sunset Before DST Begins: March 11th (6:13 PM)

This Day in Weather History

March 3rd

National Weather Forecast

We will continue to watch the system that produced severe weather Thursday in the southern United States move northeast on Friday, producing more severe storms from the Ohio Valley to the Southeast and a band of snow and icing on the north side from the Central Plains to the Northeast. A system moving through the Northwest brings snow chances to the mountains.

There is the threat of severe weather in the Ohio & Tennessee River Valleys down into the Southeast on Friday. The greatest threat will be across portions of Kentucky and Tennessee. Damaging winds are the primary threat, followed by isolated tornadoes.

At least 3-5" of rain will be possible between Thursday and Saturday in the central United States, leading to the potential of flooding. Heavy snow of at least 5-8" will be possible in the Great Lakes, with over a foot in parts of New England. In the Sierra, feet of snow will be possible.

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser