Mostly Sunny And Hot Sunday

Another hot and mainly sunny day is expected Sunday here in the Twin Cities, with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs climbing into the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon, but I think chances are very slight here in the metro.

There will be a better chance of some rain up toward the Canadian border on Sunday as a cold front starts to approach. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies are expected with highs mostly in the 80s and low 90s. The coolest weather will be close to the Lake Superior shore, where highs will stick in the 60s and 70s.

_______________________________________________

Better Rain Chances Monday

As we head into Monday, we're watching a backdoor cold front moving across the state that'll bring in some cooler air as well as some better chances of rain across the region. You can see that cooler air working into northern Minnesota, with highs in the 70s expected up north. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s across the southern half of the state, as the cold front doesn't reach these areas until later in the day.

As we look at the potential of rain, the highest amounts are likely across northwestern Minnesota, where maybe up to a quarter inch will be possible. Amounts will be lighter closer to the Cities, but at this point, we'll take what we can get.

_______________________________________________

Cooler Behind The Cold Front

Behind that cold front, we'll see highs only reach around 80F for both Tuesday and Wednesday. A slightly warmer spell (low to mid-80s) is possible to end the week before temperatures creep closer to 80F once again heading into next weekend.

_______________________________________________

Heat Continues Through Monday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

While I've mostly been living indoors in the air conditioning with our recent heat wave, both my plants and I have been thankful for the pop-up afternoon storms that have impacted the region. My personal rain gauge in the northwest metro has picked up about an inch of rain in the past week - most of that in the form of downpours.

We still need more rain. After ending May as the 20th driest at MSP, third driest in Duluth, and fourth driest in St. Cloud, almost two-thirds of the state is considered abnormally dry according to the Drought Monitor.

The best chance of storms today will be across northern Minnesota as a backdoor cold front moves in to begin the week. That'll bring us some rain chances Monday, along with cooler highs for mid-week. Unfortunately, fire weather conditions may also increase.

A reminder that winter will make a comeback sooner than we realize! Sunday marks the latest official measurable snow on record for Minnesota - 1.5" in Mizpah in 1935. The earliest snow? A trace in Duluth on August 31, 1949.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & mostly dry. Wake up 69. High 91. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with some PM storms. Wake up 68. High 90. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Isolated western/southern MN storms. Wake up 64. High 80. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Western MN storm? Wake up 60. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sun than clouds. Wake up 60. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Storm chance increases with cold front. Wake up 62. High 85. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Spectacular Saturday weather. Wake up 63. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 4th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 26 minutes, and 30 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 14 seconds

*Most Sunlight In A Day: June 21st (15 hours, 36 minutes, 51 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrises Of The Year: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 4th

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Scattered areas of showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the Rockies to the Plains, across the Southeast, and in the Upper Midwest on Sunday. An area of low pressure offshore will bring rain chances to the Northeast. A few storms will also be possible in the Sierra Nevada.

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible through the first day of the work week from the Rockies to the Plains, as well as in part of Florida. In some of these areas, three-day rainfall amounts could approach 3".

_______________________________________________

Arizona sets limits on construction around Phoenix as groundwater dwindles

More from CNBC: "Arizona will not allow new housing construction in the Phoenix area that depends on groundwater, a decision that comes as the state grapples with a multi-decade drought and diminishing water supplies. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, during a news briefing Thursday, announced the restrictions that could impact the quickly expanding suburbs around Phoenix. The decision by the Arizona Department of Water Resources applies only to groundwater supplies and would not affect current homeowners who already have an assured water source. A megadrought has generated the driest two decades in the West in at least 1,200 years, and human-caused climate change has helped to fuel the conditions. Water sources are declining across the U.S. West and restrictions on the Colorado River are impacting all sectors of the economy, including construction."

Scientists Successfully Transmit Space-Based Solar Power to Earth for the First Time

More from Gizmodo: "The California Institute of Technology has big news for space-based power. Researchers at the university have reportedly beamed solar power from space to Earth without a single wire—and they say it's a first. The experiment is a part of Caltech's Space Solar Power Project, and the institute announced a successful transmission via press release yesterday. The researchers conducted the power transfer experiment using the Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment, or MAPLE, which is a small prototype aboard the in-orbit Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD-1) that launched this past January."

The global plastics treaty can fight climate change — if it reduces plastic production

More from Grist: "During the second round of negotiations for a global plastics treaty in Paris this week, diplomats have clashed over competing priorities — including the role of recycling and how to address toxic chemicals. But some experts are arguing that one issue in particular should anchor the ongoing talks: climate change. "It's not just a plastics crisis; it's a climate crisis," said Kristen McDonald, senior director of the China program for the nonprofit Pacific Environment. "Everyone should be coming away from the global plastics treaty table this week understanding that." Indeed, plastics are made from fossil fuels and cause greenhouse gas emissions at every stage of their life cycle. The plastic industry's global carbon footprint in 2020 was 1.3 billion metric tons — twice as big as Canada's — and it's expected to grow as fossil fuel companies seek to offset declining demand for oil and gas used in the power and transportation sectors."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser