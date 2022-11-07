Increasing Clouds On A Chilly Monday

Good news: Monday won't nearly be as windy as Sunday was! However, it will be cooler than Sunday with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and highs only climbing to the low 40s. Clouds will also be on the increase throughout the day.

Here's a look at potential cloud cover as we head through Monday. If you want to soak up the sun, it'll have to be during the morning hours as those clouds quickly start to increase during the midday hours.

As clouds move across the state throughout the day (hanging on tight throughout the entire day up north), you'll be able to describe Monday as a mix of sun and clouds to mainly cloudy. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s across the state - several degrees below average.

_______________________________________________

Election Day Showers

As we head toward Election Day on Tuesday, our rain chances will start to increase across the region due to warm air moving in. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 30s, climbing to the low 50s during the afternoon. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially heading into Tuesday Night.

_______________________________________________

Mid-Week Rain, Ending As Some Snowflakes Thursday Night/Friday

First, before we get to precipitation, warmer weather will continue to move in as we head into Wednesday with highs popping into at least the mid-60s here in the metro. Now to the precipitation: we will continue to see showers and even thunderstorm chances through the middle of the week here in the metro before an area of low pressure finally moves through Thursday Night into Friday. That area of low pressure will help quickly usher in cooler air, and on the back side of that low, snow showers will be possible from Thursday Night into Friday. It's too early to tell how impactful this snow could be, so stay tuned over the next few days for more details. By Friday and Saturday, we could see our first high at or below freezing since March 27th.

Potential precipitation through Saturday morning.

One thing we hope does NOT change over the next few days is the probability of a nice, soaking rain for the region to maybe help the drought situation! Right now most of the state has odds of seeing at least an inch of precipitation from this longer-duration precipitation event, with the highest totals north of the metro to the North Shore and northern Wisconsin where 3"+ is possible. Again, things can change, but let's all hope rainfall-wise that they don't!

If this precipitation does occur, note that we won't see any improvements it might bring in this week's drought monitor - while it is released on Thursdays, the data cut-off for it is Tuesday morning. So any help that this upcoming week's rain will bring will be reflected in the November 17th drought monitor.

_______________________________________________

Weather Maps Looking More Volatile

By Paul Douglas

Things I didn't have on my November Weather Bingo Card: 60s and thunder in mid-November. Extreme drought with rivers turned into creeks. And a possible tropical storm hitting south Florida.

It increasingly looks like Florida will be impacted by a rare November tropical cyclone, possibly Tropical Storm Nicole or Owen, by Wednesday. Unusual but not unprecedented. According to Praedictix meteorologist DJ Kayser, since 1980 4 tropical storms and 2 depressions have struck Florida in November. The last November hurricane to hit Florida was back in 1935.

Good news! The leaves in my yard were last spotted on Doppler over eastern Iowa. Sunday winds gusted close to 50 mph. The wicked winds of winter were howling, but ease up today with a little filtered sunshine.

Showers and a few T-storms are likely Tuesday PM into Thursday, when highs peak in the 60s. Cold exhaust on the backside of a powerful Dakotas storm sparks light snow Friday, with weekend highs in the 20s.

Pro tip: soak up some 60s this week. It won't last.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Some sun, less wind. Wake up 29. High 41. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, PM showers. Wake up 36. High 53. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Milder with showers, T-storms. Wake up 51. High 63. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind E 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mild with showers and T-storms. Wake up 54. High 67. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind S 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Wind-whipped snow. Slushy coating? Wake up 33. High 36. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 20-40 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold, cloudy. Feels like single digits. Wake up 25. High 29. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Hello December! Sun reappears. Wake 18. High 30. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 7th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 53 minutes, and 14 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 38 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 7th

1844: A large prairie fire at Fort Snelling occurs, followed by more fires later on in the week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a couple of systems out in the western United States will bring the threat of rain and higher-elevation snow along with it. A system in the Southern Plains will bring showers and storms to the central/southern Plains and into the Tennessee River Valley as a cold front extends eastward from it.

The big precipitation story to begin the week will be heavy mountain snow out west with feet possible for some. That includes the Sierras, where up to 6 feet could fall in some areas.

Meanwhile, even though it's early November, we still have to keep an eye on the tropics. And unfortunately, some sort of system could impact portions of Florida/the Southeast as we head through the upcoming week. Rain squalls and stronger winds are expected as we head toward the middle of the week in these areas whether or not a tropical/subtropical system forms. The National Hurricane Center does say that tropical storm/hurricane/storm surge watches will be possible by Monday in the Bahamas and along the Florida coast. We'll keep an eye on it!

One interesting stat from the Michael Lowry substack newsletter "Eye on the Tropics": "Since 1980, six tropical cyclones – four tropical storms and two tropical depressions – have struck the Florida peninsula in November, all initially from the south or west, and none with maximum sustained winds over 65 mph. Only one hurricane on record has struck the Florida peninsula in November, the so-called 1935 Yankee Hurricane, which made landfall near present-day Bal Harbor on November 4th with 100 mph sustained winds."

_______________________________________________

Colorado River conditions are worsening quicker than expected. Feds prepare to step in.

More from the Denver Post: "Running out of time and options to save water along the drying Colorado River, federal officials said they're considering whether to release less water from the country's two largest reservoirs downstream to Arizona, California and Nevada. Without enough snow this winter, the water level at Lake Powell — the country's second-largest reservoir — will drop below a critical level by next November, according to a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Below that point, the Glen Canyon Dam will no longer be able to generate electricity and experts worry whether conditions will worsen to the point that the structure will no longer be able to send water downstream at all. Conditions on the Colorado River are worsening quicker than expected. The seven states in the river basin made little progress saving water over the summer and Colorado is heading into its third La Niña winter in a row, likely indicating below-average snowpack. A worst-case scenario, once considered only as a hypothetical, now presents a very real threat."

COP27 climate summit: what scientists are watching

More from Nature: "It's been a year since global leaders renewed their climate pledges at the landmark summit in Glasgow, UK. Next week, they'll convene again in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, during the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) to carry on negotiations aimed at reining in global warming. But the world is a different place now: leaders will need to confront the energy crisis spurred by the war in Ukraine, and mounting damages from extreme weather events. The short-term outlook is daunting. Energy prices are skyrocketing in Europe and beyond, spurring a new round of government investments aimed at artificially reducing the cost of fossil fuels. By one estimate, such subsidies nearly doubled in 2021 and are poised to jump again this year, which will only increase dependence on the world's dirtiest sources of energy."

Toyota among the '2022 world's most obstructive companies on climate policy' with oil giants

More from Electrek: "Toyota can't seem to get out of its own way lately. The Japanese automaker ranked among the "world's most obstructive companies on climate policy" of 2022, with oil giants like Exxon Mobile, Chevron, and leading Russian oil companies. "Change is the law of life. And for those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." former US President John F. Kennedy once said. The automobile industry and world are moving forward with or without Toyota. The world's largest automaker denies the growing demand for zero-emission electric vehicles. Toyota, a first mover in hybrid vehicles, is one of the few automakers still claiming the market for electric cars is not there."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser