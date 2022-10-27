David La Vaque, after picking perfectly on the first day of playoffs for the six smaller classes, holds a one-game lead over Jim Paulsen in the staff writers' annual competition predicting winners of high school football games.

Today they consider the first Class 6A games of the postseason. David is 19-11 this season, Jim 18-12.

Their predictions and analysis:

Forest Lake Rangers (6-2) at Eagan Wildcats (5-3), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Call this the "Reclamation Bowl," pitting two teams who've splashed this season after years of taking beatings. The teams are trending in opposite directions. Forest Lake, after starting 5-0, has lost two of its past three. Eagan has won four in a row, most recently a 23-21 upset of Shakopee. The Wildcats are hosting their first playoff game since 2014. Emotion is on their side. The pick: Eagan 27, Forest Lake 20

David says: Nice to see each of these programs with the bigger win-loss number appearing in the "W" column. Both will finish the season above .500. Score one for the Maroon District alignment. Those two Forest Lake losses mentioned above came against Gold Division teams, and the Rangers were in both games at halftime. They will get back to playing a full 48 minutes. The pick: Forest Lake 28, Eagan 24

Lakeville North Panthers (3-5) at Minnetonka Skippers (5-3), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Minnetonka's offense with QB Milos Spasojevic hasn't been quite as dynamic as I believed it would be, but the defense has been lights-out. It has allowed just eight points and one touchdown in its past three games. Not a path for success for a Lakeville North team that has scored more than 20 points only three times. The pick: Minnetonka 21, Lakeville North 14

David says: Points will be at a premium against Minnetonka's defense. Led by Aidan Boehle, Dylan Hudgens and Luke Larson, the Skippers have permitted just 31 points in the first half all season. And they have more interceptions (six) than passing touchdowns allowed (five). North has played closer games of late, but Minnetonka remains the favorite. The pick: Minnetonka 28, Lakeville North 17

Wayzata Trojans (4-4) at St. Michael-Albertville Knights (3-5), 7 p.m.

Jim says: If you think it's strange to see these two in a first-round matchup, you're not alone. Typically, this is more akin to a state tournament-level game. Question: What matters more, a previous meeting (won by St. Michael-Albertville) or how a team is currently playing? I lean toward the latter. STMA has lost two straight, Wayzata has won it past two. The pick: Wayzata 26, St. Michael-Albertville 24

David says: Matchups rule. Therefore, Wayzata is in good shape. Last week, STMA blew a 23-0 lead in the second half as East Ridge threw the ball all over the field. Wayzata's passing game starts with QB Cole Heilbrun — and he can sling it. He threw for 260 yards against STMA the first time. Three of his receivers have at least 23 catches this season. If the Knights can't shore up their pass defense, look out. The pick: Wayzata 21, St. Michael-Albertville 19