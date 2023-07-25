Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

For Dimitrii Arnaoutov, it's the legacy. It helped Chimgee Haltarhuu flee domestic violence. And it has made Tess Williams more confident.

What is this magic? Circus art.

Starting in 1994, Circus Juventas has brought artists from all over the world to teach circus arts to Minnesota's young people. Since then, husband-wife founders Dan and Betty Butler have expanded the nonprofit's global network and grown the school, which serves more than 1,500 students through year-round classes, summer camp programs and professional programs.

"We do arts, beautiful arts, sometimes very difficult, very hard, but beautiful," said coach Dimitrii Arnaoutov, who joined the school in 2016.

Arnaoutov started his career at the age of 8 in the Great Moscow State Circus in Russia and was one of the top performers in Cirque du Soleil. His father created Russian Cradle in 1936, a now-famous aerial circus act in which a performer hangs by his or her knees from a swinging bar and tosses and catches another performer.

Expect to see the act performed in the Circus Juventus summer show "Excalibur," which opens Friday in St. Paul.

Arnaoutov stresses that circus art is different from sports which heavily emphasize technique.

"In the circus, it is 50% technique and 50% aesthetics," he said. "That is how you perform the trick — does it touch your heart or not?"

Coach Haltarhuu agrees.

She was 11 when she started training in gymnastics in her native Mongolia. A specialist in aerial acts, archery and contortions, she worked for the Mongolian National Circus, then Ringling Bros. She joined Circus Juventus in 2002.

Haltarhuu, a domestic violence survivor, travels to Mongolia yearly to raise awareness about the issues. This year, she's taking a group of Circus Juventus students along to perform.

"Circus saved my life," she said. "I now have a great life, a great job. So I want to be an active Mongolian leader to help mothers and children."

For the summer show, Haltarhuu created an act that combines two signature Mongolian traditions: archery and contortion. Elina Oldenburg, a 16-year-old from Rochester, will do a handstand and shoot a fiery arrow with her feet.

"[This act will be] the first time in Circus Juventas history," Haltarhuu said proudly.

Travel and confidence

Being exposed to an international cast of coaches and being able to travel helps broaden students' horizons.

"Many of the students that have come with us to Germany, Italy, Stockholm and Australia have never been outside of the country," Dan Butler said. "That, I thought, spoke volumes for a part of our mission of how we're trying to bring a broader international [and] a broader context to the circus arts for our Twin Cities young people."

Building confidence is another goal of circus education.

"What circus art teaches you is the discipline and focus to train 20 feet up on a high wire, flying on the trapeze," Betty Butler said. "It creates a sense of overcoming your fear and not having boundaries within yourself."

Tess Williams has experienced exactly that. The 17-year-old St. Paul girl has been studying at Circus Juventus for 10 years. She remembered seeing one of her friends perform in a show, but she was too scared to sign up for a circus class.

Now Williams fearlessly performs an aerial duo act on silk straps and can confidently fly and contort in the air. (She plays a warrior in "Excalibur.")

Nick Marker, 16, from Bloomington, also been part of the circus school for 10 years. He's excited to have the lead role of Merlin in "Excalibur."

Circus art, he said, "is a very unique set of skills to learn. Something you don't get elsewhere."

Students at Circus Juventas are trained to challenge themselves, overcome their fears and push past their limitations, said Betty Butler.

"I think that's just a life skill you take with you forever."

The Butlers said that Circus Juventas is unique because it combines circus art with theater art. All of its performances have a narrative theme, in which circus, music and choreography come together to reveal the plot.

The "Excalibur" show is based on the legend of King Arthur and his sword, performed by students from advanced level classes.

"If you have one night free of the week, and if you are not intimidated, come and see the summer show — and see where you could be someday," said Dan Butler.

Circus Juventas 'Excalibur'

When: Thu.-Sun., July 28-Aug. 13.

Where: Circus Juventas, 1270 Montreal Av., St. Paul.

Tickets: $25-$50, circusjuventas.showare.com