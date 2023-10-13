Tap the bookmark to save this article.

There really is such a thing as a free lunch.

Chick-fil-A is marking 10 years in Minnesota this month and will celebrate by giving away entrées and sweet treats Monday through Oct. 26.

Dubbed the "10 Days of Giveaways and Givebacks," the promotion will take place at participating locations in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud areas, the company said.

"We are thrilled to thank our loyal guests for their support over the last 10 years with this special anniversary celebration," said Reid Dorsett, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A stores in Bloomington and inside the Mall of America. "It has been an honor to serve our community and we can't wait for another decade of spreading care and quality food in Minnesota."

Here is the lineup and instructions on how to claim the free grub:

Monday: Participating restaurants will give away chicken sandwiches. To get one, guests must open the Chick-fil-A app, with location services enabled, and redeem the reward. There is a limit of one per person.

Tuesday: Free kid's meals for children under 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Wednesday: Guests placing a mobile order will get a chocolate fudge brownie added to their order at no charge.

Thursday: Free chicken sandwiches for guests who donate a new hat or mittens to 3000 Acts of Kindness.

Next Friday: Guests who place an order using the mobile app Friday will get an offer in their cart that can be redeemed Oct. 23 for a free eight-piece chicken nugget entrée.·

Oct. 21: Participating restaurants will donate a meal to a community member in need for every meal customers buy.·

Oct. 23: Free medium waffle fries for customers who order using the app.

Oct. 24: Restaurants will donate two meals to Second Harvest Heartland for every customer who buys a chocolate chunk cookie.

Oct. 25: Get a free chicken biscuit with any order placed in person before 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 26: Customers who bring a friend to a participating restaurant between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. will get a free 5-piece chicken nugget entrée while supplies last.