DETROIT — Twins prospect Jermaine Palacios was talking to reporters before today's doubleheader against the Tigers at Comerica Park when he got pulled aside by bench coach Jayce Tingler.

Palacios returned with some big news. He had been activated and was going to make his big-league debut playing shortstop in Game 1 (12:10 p.m., BSN).

The 25-year-old originally had been traded by the Twins to the Rays in the Jake Odorizzi deal in 2018, but after struggling in the Tampa Bay system, he re-signed with the Twins for the 2021 season and again this year. He was hitting .262 in St. Paul and was with the Twins on a taxi-squad basis as they prepare to fly into Canada after Thursday's game with some players not eligible because they are unvaccinated.

Shortstop Carlos Correa came down with COVID-19 Monday so Palacios will take his spot. Alex Kirilloff, Mark Contreras and Yennier Cano are also on that taxi squad but have not been activated.

Cole Sands will be the 27 player added for the doubleheader and will start the second game at 6:10 p.m.

The Twins lost Monday's opener of the five-game series 7-5.

Lefthander Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.04 ERA) will start Game 1 for the Twins against Detroit Rony Garcia (0-0, 3.00).