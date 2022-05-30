Royce Lewis' triumphant return to the big leagues didn't even last a full game.

The top prospect made his MLB debut several weeks ago, replacing injured shortstop Carlos Correa. He thrilled in those 11 games, hitting .308 before dropping back down the Triple-A. But the Twins knew he wouldn't stay down for long and made sure to move him around the field in those minor league games so he could be comfortable at other infield and outfield positions.

That master plan came to fruition Sunday, with Lewis called up to play center field and likely move around during the coming road trip to Detroit and Toronto.

But in the third inning of that game, Lewis went flying into the wall to make a catch. He snagged the ball, but the left side of his body collided with the barrier before he fell to the ground. The 22-year-old was visibly in pain, and while he finished out that half of the inning, he didn't return for the rest of the game.

The Twins have diagnosed it as a right knee bone bruise, potentially from his knees knocking together upon impact or how he landed. Lewis only just returned to baseball full time for this spring training after tearing his ACL in that knee during the offseason in February 2021.

Lewis went to the 10-day Injured List and thus didn't join the team for the away games. He will have more scans to confirm the diagnosis, so he isn't quite clear of a potentially more serious injury.

"It's a wrench," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We've dealt with several wrenches recently, and it feels like when things come, they come in bunches."

Baldelli added while the injury was unlucky since it happened in his first MLB game in center field, he won't hesitate to play Lewis there again once he's healed.

"He's a really important young player to us, and we'll talk with him, too, and see where he's at," Baldelli said. "But I think he can handle it fine. I think it's more of an unfortunate individual play."

Jose Miranda – who made room for Lewis initially – came right back after Lewis' injury to play first base Monday against the Tigers. The Twins also had to juggle their lineup a bit with Correa and usual centerfielder Byron Buxton sitting out for planned off days. Buxton took a pitch off his hand in Sunday's game and continued playing, but Baldelli said that did not factor into putting Buxton on the bench.

In addition to Miranda's turnstile move, several other players traveled with the team as part of the taxi squad. They will fill in when the Twins head to Toronto for a weekend series, and a handful of players cannot enter Canada because they are not vaccinated for COVID-19. Pitcher Joe Ryan and outfielder Gilberto Celestino are currently out after contracting COVID and seem unlikely to return in the Detroit or Toronto series.

Possible IL stint for Gray

Starter Sonny Gray left Sunday's game in the seventh inning with soreness in his right pectoral muscle, and Baldelli said it seems a return to the IL is possible. Gray left his second start of the season with a hamstring injury and didn't come off the IL for that until May 7.

Gray said he felt the injury happen from just one throw. He had an MRI on Sunday and received some treatment Monday in Detroit, but beyond that, he's trying to not think too far into the future.

"It'll probably be big couple of days," Gray said. "… It's going to go one way or the other here. … I am sore [Monday], so I think the next, probably, 24 to 48 hours is probably the biggest, most important time. So we'll see how it goes."

In his five games since coming off his first IL stay, Gray has put up a 1.65 ERA with 34 strikeouts. And he admitted his performance makes the prospect of more time out frustrating.

"I feel really good throwing the ball," Gray said. "So if it was to come to that, it probably would be [disappointing], but I don't really want to look past [Monday]."

The Twins' rotation is in limbo with Ryan and Gray likely sidelined. Dylan Bundy pitched Monday. Devin Smeltzer will pitch the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, with the second game still to be determined, though Cole Sands seems the likely choice since his Triple-A start Sunday was a scratch. Bailey Ober is set for Wednesday, but Thursday is also unconfirmed, though it lines up with Chris Archer's schedule.

The first game in Toronto on Friday would be Gray's, but if he cannot play, the Twins would likely have to call-up another spot starter.

Kepler progressing

Max Kepler left Saturday's game with tightness in his right quad and sat out Sunday's and Monday's games. But Baldelli said the right fielder could return to start at least one game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

"If he can't play in the doubleheader, I think it's going to be hard for him to be active," Baldelli said. "I would say that about almost anyone. It's going to be very difficult if he can't do that. So we'll continue to assess him, but he came in [Monday] improved."