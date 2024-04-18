Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who lost again in Baltimore to fall to 6-11. They are missing three of their most important players, and it is showing. Can they take advantage of a more forgiving schedule in the next 13 games -- including seven against the woeful White Sox -- to get their season turned around?

8:00: Star Tribune Wild writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand. The Wild's season ends Thursday, and most would label it a disappointment. After missing the playoffs this season, what can the Wild do to turn things around next year?

30:00: An uncomfortable moment at Caitlin Clark's introductory news conference.

