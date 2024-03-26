Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand is intrigued by the Vikings' process as they spend the next month getting to know several candidates to be their QB of the future -- particularly the role that star receiver Justin Jefferson will play.

7:00: Star Tribune Gophers hockey and football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to preview the NCAA men's hockey regional. Minnesota will begin play in Sioux Falls against Nebraska Omaha on Thursday and needs two wins to reach the Frozen Four in St. Paul. Plus how does new QB Max Brosmer look in spring practices?

26:00: North Dakota hockey tickets will set you back a lot of money ... gambling in sports is dominating headlines ... it's the NCAA women's basketball tournament's time to shine.

