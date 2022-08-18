Water has largely receded in Cambridge, Minn. where heavy rain Wednesday evening inundated the city's downtown flooding roads, homes and businesses, and downing trees and power lines.

By 11 p.m. Wednesday, most roads in the town of 9,000 people north of the Twin Cities had reopened, but city officials still advised residents to use caution due to downed power lines and when encountering areas with standing water.

"If you have standing water in your basement, do not wade in it," said City Administrator Evan Vogel. "Take specific care not to touch anything that may be connected to electricity, such as a breaker."

No injuries were reported, but residents were asked to stay off the roads at the height of the storms that dropped about 5 inches of rain in a few hours. Videos and photos on social media show vehicles submerged and streets under several inches of water.

"Highest water in the streets we've seen in 20 years; our son has had his sailboat out in less water than this," Carol Dybvig wrote on Facebook.

The city will be conducting a further damage assessment Thursday morning, Vogel said.

As the city tried to dry out, Thursday will bring another chance of heavy rain, the National Weather Service said.

Wet weather is likely to continue through Saturday in Cambridge and central Minnesota as multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected under a stalling low pressure system, the Weather Service said.