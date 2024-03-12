Women's sports are having a moment in Minnesota.

The professional hockey team is drawing the largest audiences in the country. The Big 10 basketball tournament sold out for the first time just weeks before tipoff at Target Center. And the state's first bar dedicated to women's sports opened to bursts of bagpipes and lines spilling out the door earlier this month.

Tangentially, some Swifties also showed up in force to October's showdown between the Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs and in hopes of catching a glimpse of the pop megastar. (She did not show up, for the record.)

Amid all of it, we've heard tales of fathers forging new, sports-centric bonds with their daughters have taken the internet by storm. And we can't get enough. That's why we're looking for families caught up in this cultural moment. The Star Tribune is looking for fathers and daughters who have forged stronger bonds through sports in the last year for a story publishing later this month.

