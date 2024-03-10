Most of the crowd that filled Target Center for Sunday's matinee came expecting the latest four quarters-long Caitlin Clark coronation.

It finally came. But it took an overtime meat grinder to do it in a 91-87 Hawkeyes win, giving them a third straight Big Ten Conference women's basketball tournament title in their fourth straight appearance in the game.

Four-plus quarters, gritty defense, great execution on both sides.

But, finally, Clark: Her step-back three-pointer with 51.3 seconds left in OT put the Hawkeyes – down eight with 2:38 left in regulation – up two points. Clark had a steal on the ensuing Nebraska possession, was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

They got it. But it took four quarters, one overtime and a lot of very gritty defense.

Down eight after a 10-2 Nebraska run put the Huskers up 75-67 on two free throws by Jaz Shelley with 2:38 left, Clark led the comeback.

She either scored or assisted on every Iowa point in a 10-2 run. Her three with 2:09 started it. Then she fed Hannah Stuelke for two and Kate Martin for a three before driving to score with 29.3 seconds left to tie it and force overtime.

Second-seeded Iowa (29-4) extended that run to 15-2 when Kate Martin hit a three to put Iowa up five early in the OT. But Nebraska came back to score seven straight, taking an 84-82 lead on Logan Nissley's three-pointer.

The rest? All Iowa, all Clark, all over.

Clark finished with 34 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Iowa also got 25 points and nine rebounds from Stuelke and 13 points from Martin, who went 4-for-5 on three-pointers.

The fifth-seeded Huskers (22-11) got 23 points and 13 rebounds from center Alexis Markowski, 21 from freshman Natalie Potts and 16 from Shelley.

Nebraska played an outstanding first half, which ended with the Huskers up 46-35.

Iowa struggled at times with Nebraska's length. But mostly the Hawkeyes struggled because Clark made just two of 13 first-half shots and none of her nine three-pointers.

Meanwhile, the combination of Shelley and Potts was a strong one-two punch.

Those two and Markowski combined for 30 points in the first half.

Nebraska led by six after three quarters. But when Clark drove for a layup with 5:25 left in the half, Iowa was within three. Just over a minute later Stuelke scored on a second-chance put-back and Iowa was within 34-30.

But Potts scored six points — all off offensive rebounds — in a 9-0 run that put the Huskers up 13. Marshall hit a three for Iowa, but Shelley answered with one of her own, and Nebraska still led by 11 at the half.

The third quarter was a far different story. Iowa came out playing defense, holding Nebraska in check.

And that included an 8-0 Iowa run that ended with Clark scoring on a layup with 2:17 left in the quarter that put the Hawkeyes up 53-52, just their second lead of the game. At that point Nebraska had gone scoreless for 3:43 and was in the middle of a 1-for-11 shooting streak.

Out of a timeout, Nebraska missed another shot, but Potts got the rebound and scored. After a Huskers stop Logan Nissley was fouled and made one of two with 1:07 left.

At the other end Clark hit a three with 54 seconds left in the quarter, putting Iowa up one. Markowski followed with a three of her own before Clark hit two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to tie the game entering the fourth quarter.



