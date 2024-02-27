FORT MYERS, Fla. — The players expected to make the Twins' regular-season roster managed only three singles in 18 at-bats Tuesday and were shut out by the Phillies. But with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, five Twins minor-leaguers staged a dramatic three-run rally and salvaged a 3-3 tie at Hammond Stadium.

Willie Joe Garry, an outfielder who played at Class AA Wichita last year, smacked a bases-loaded, two-strike single to right field, scoring the tying runs and helping the Twins snap a two-game losing streak in Grapefruit League play.

The game was most memorable, though, for Byron Buxton's first appearance in center field since Aug. 22, 2022. Buxton received a loud ovation from the 7,133 in attendance as he jogged to his position. He played four mostly quiet innings in center, with only a couple of base hits coming his way. Buxton chased down a two-out double by Phillies shortstop Trea Turner that reached the wall, but otherwise was not tested.

BOXSCORE: Twins 3, Philadelphia 3

He went 0-for-2 at the plate, flying out to right field and striking out in an eight-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning.

Carlos Correa went 1-for-2 in his 2024 debut, but the Twins were mostly silenced by Phillies pitching — until the ninth.

Nine different pitchers threw an inning apiece for the Twins, with Griffin Jax recording three strikeouts on 12 pitches in the second inning.