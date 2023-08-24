DULUTH — The number of people paddling, hiking and boating the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness last year dropped to pre-pandemic levels — and that's a good thing, Superior National Forest officials say.

The Forest Service released its annual report this week that charts visitors numbers from 2018 through 2022. The number of people visiting in 2022 — about 151,000 — was a 9% drop from 2021.

When portages and campsites get more use than they can handle, damages take longer to heal, said Ann Schwaller, program manager of the BWCA.

Crowding causes noise, portage congestion and lack of campsite availability, creating a loss of solitude, she said, and managing for wilderness character preservation, "addresses all of these issues and more."

The drop in visitors coincides with the 13% reduction in available permits last year, said Jason Zabokrtsky, owner of Ely Outfitting Company.

"I think there is a shift away from pandemic travel patterns of people preferring outdoor destinations," he said, "but there's definitely a strong correlation related to the Forest (Service) actually reducing available permits."

Deb Mark, who has operated Seagull Canoe Outfitters on the Gunflint Trail for nearly four decades, agreed.

The number of permits for Seagull Lake dropped from 13 to eight in 2022, and her business felt the loss, said Mark, who is still upset that permit reductions favored more heavily on the eastern side of the wilderness.

She said reverting back to permits that specify camping zones would help alleviate entry point crowding.

"It would also help the Forest Service to really track things better than they do now," she said.

The change in allowed quota permits meant about 23,000 fewer people heading into the Boundary Waters. The pandemic peak was in 2021, when more than 166,000 secured permits to visit the 1 million-acre wilderness.

The forest service said visitor numbers vary widely for reasons including wildfires, insect hatches, weather and the economy.

Cancellations increased slightly. In 2020 and 2021 cancellation rates were high because of the pandemic, 15 wildfires and the "unwarranted perception of scarcity," the report says. The number of "no shows" grew last year by 28% from the prior year.

The permit reduction "created fear in people" that led to many reserving multiple permits when they are released in January, because they assume they'll be gone by summer when they have a better grasp of plans, Zabokrtsky said. That leads to cancellations and no shows, something he's seeing even more of this year, he said.

"There's a general consensus in the outfitting community that the forest might want to consider higher cancellation fees," he said. But, "it's a delicate balance. We want people to experience the Boundary Waters because that's the best way to protect it."

The report also shows that 93% of visitors in 2022 went between May 1 and Sept. 30, when a quota permit is required.