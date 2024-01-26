Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Duluth Marshall junior Brooks Johnson made it a quartet Thursday.

Johnson scored 50 points in Duluth Marshall's boys basketball game against Hermantown and became the fourth boys player in history with four games of 50 points or more.

The others, according to research by basketball historian Matt Pederson, are Kevin Noreen, who was a senior for Minnesota Transitions in 2010, and Anders Bromen and Bjorn Bromen, brothers who played for Lakeview Christian. Anders graduated in 2013, Bjorn two years later.

Brooks Johnson, a 6-6 guard, had three 50-point games last season: 56 on Jan. 27 against North Woods, 50 on Feb. 21 against Grand Rapids and 56 on March 3 against Cook County.

Johnson also surpassed 2,000 points in his career during Thursday's game, which Duluth Marshall lost 96-84.

Johnson is the brother of Marshall eighth-grader Chloe Johnson, who averages nearly 28 points a game for the girls basketball team and is being recruited by the nation's top college programs.

