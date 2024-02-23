Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Brooklyn Center has settled a lawsuit with a former police chief who sued the city, claiming he was forced to resign because he didn't immediately fire the officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021.

Tim Gannon agreed to accept $55,000 to settle the suit in which he contended he was ousted in retaliation for protecting ex-officer Kimberly Potter and the procedural rights spelled out in her contract. He also accused the city of breach of contract, violating the state's open meeting law, defamation, violating the Government Data Practices Act and discrimination.

In the suit filed in 2022, Gannon named former Mayor Mike Elliot, current Mayor April Graves, City Council member Marquita Butler and City Manager Reginald Edwards as defendants.

A Hennepin County judge dismissed several of Gannon's claims, but did allow charges of deprivation of due process to continue.

The two sides reached a settlement over the outstanding issue in November, according to the separation agreement recently obtained by the Star Tribune. The case was later closed by a Hennepin County judge in December, court records show.

In the settlement, the defendants admit to no wrongdoing, misconduct, unethical or unprofessional conduct.

Gannon will receive about half of the payout. His attorneys will get the remainder, according to the settlement.

Gannon was chief when Potter allegedly mistook her gun for a taser and shot Wright during a traffic stop on April 11 on 63rd Avenue. She was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 2 years in prison.

In the aftermath of the Wright's death, the City Council passed a resolution calling for Edwards to fire both Gannon and Potter. Gannon was given the option to resign or be terminated. He resigned.

Kellace McDaniel took over for Gannon, but retired at the end of January after being in the post for just 1 1/2 years. Tony Gruenig is serving as interim police chief.

In separate settlement cases, Brooklyn Center also agreed to pay Wright's family $3.25 million and his girlfriend $350,000.



