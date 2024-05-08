Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Carver County sheriff's deputy stumbled backward and fell while a man wielding a knife charged outside a Chanhassen home, prompting two fellow deputies to shoot the suspect, state investigators said Wednesday.

Along with that detail from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) regarding the confrontation Saturday afternoon at the home in the 7800 block of Harvest Lane, the agency also disclosed that gunfire from two deputies wounded 31-year-old Derek Anthony Tyler West.

The BCA identified the deputies who shot West as James Horvath, who has 19 years of law enforcement experience, and Benjamin Sinko, who has been in law enforcement for 4½ years. Video from the deputies' body cameras is being reviewed as part of the investigation, the agency said.

The BCA said West remained hospitalized as of late Wednesday afternoon at HCMC and was in stable condition, an indication that he is expected to survive.

Wednesday's account from the BCA, combined with a Sheriff's Office statement and court filing, said the confrontation played out this way:

A woman living at the home called 911 to report a domestic incident involving West, who is her husband.

While deputies were interviewing the woman outside shortly after 2:10 p.m., West exited holding a knife and wearing a white mask.

"He ran at the deputies, ignoring commands to stop and drop the knife," the BCA statement read. "One of the deputies stumbled backward and fell as West ran toward them. Horvath and Sinko both shot at West, striking him multiple times."

Deputies gave West emergency aid until medical responders transported him to HCMC.

BCA personnel recovered a 10-inch knife from the scene.

Emergency dispatch audio noted that children were inside the home at the time of the disturbance and were moved safely to a neighbor's residence.

Once the BCA's investigation is complete, the agency will forward its findings without a charging recommendation to the Carver County Attorney's Office for review.