A man died in a hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the head a day earlier in north Minneapolis in a vehicle with two children inside.

Minneapolis police responded around 8 p.m. to the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North after getting a ShotSpotter notification for four gunshots. Officers located a man in a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police were notified that the man had died Wednesday, a police spokesman said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has yet to release the man's name.

Early investigation determined that the man was sitting in the vehicle with two children and another adult when someone fired shots into the vehicle from outside, the release says.

No one else was injured inside the vehicle.

Minneapolis police are investigating what led up to the shooting and whether it was targeted. No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The tips are anonymous, and anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward, the department said.