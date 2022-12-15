Thank you for checking out Basketball Across Minnesota, my weekly look at some of the state's top hoops stories, from preps to pros. — Marcus Fuller

. . .

When Brody Fox shattered the Wisconsin-Stout single-game scoring record with a jaw-dropping 70-point performance last month, his older brother, Parker, was the first to brag about it on social media.

There was a time when Brody couldn't imagine being anywhere close to Parker's size and dominance on the basketball court, but he's closing the gap.

Parker stands 6-foot-8, like their father who coached them growing up in Mahtomedi. Brody's now 6-6, but he was nearly a foot shorter late into high school watching his big brother do 360 dunks and become a Division II All-America.

"Growing up, everything was competitive between us playing out in the driveway," Brody said. "I was a late bloomer. Was just patient with it. Always worked hard. We were always athletic. I just had to wait for the size to come."

Following a major growth spurt and confidence boost, Brody's now leading NCAA Division III in scoring with 30 points per game this season. The explosive sophomore guard's carrying the torch for a basketball family rocked earlier this year with the devastating news that Parker had to miss the season again with a second major knee injury with the Gophers.

"Parker's the hardest worker I know," Brody said. "When I saw that [injury] happen again, it was heartbreaking, but I know he's going to get back."

Last Friday, Parker, who spent his first three years at Northern State in South Dakota, sat in the crowd with family to watch Brody for the first time this season playing a home game in Menomonie, Wis. Brody finished with 26 points in a loss to Loras College (Iowa). Opposing defenses can only hope now to keep the younger Fox under 30 points a night.

As for Parker, the redshirt junior forward started a podcast and embraced a leadership role with Ben Johnson's Gophers, trying to stay strong mentally during another lengthy recovery process. He also has been able to spend even more time following Brody's growth and budding basketball career.

"I tried to set the standard for what it took to get to the highest level," Parker said. "I just wanted to be a blueprint to him to show no matter what happens physically, you can be a really good player. I told him, 'I can't do the work for you, but if you want it, it's possible.'"

Brody was a rarely used reserve in the shortened pandemic season in 2020-21, and then went from averaging 10.8 points as a sixth man last year to nearly tripling that production as the Blue Devils' star this season.

Brody's 42-point effort in the Nov. 8 opener vs. Northland was a sign that he had taken his offensive skills to another level, but nobody saw what type of scoring explosion was coming Nov. 18 at Greenville (Ill.).

In a 147-126 road win, Brody went 34-for-38 from the field and shattered the school record. He did it without taking any three-pointers and threw down eight dunks. He had 35 points at halftime.

"This summer was just huge for me getting in the gym every day and getting in the weight room," Brody said. "That helped my confidence a lot, so coming back to school I could feel it. My game was still evolving."

There's no bigger Parker Fox fan than his younger brother who watched him go from barely being recruited out of high school to 100 D-I programs calling once he entered the transfer portal last year.

Brody believes Parker's a potential impact player for the Gophers once healthy. Until then, he appreciates the family support with calls and texts after each game.

"Every game he shows love," Brody said. "It means a lot because family is everything."

. . .

Fuller's Five ballers

Ben Kopetzki, Andover

The 6-foot senior dual-sport standout made his case to be the early favorite to lead the state in scoring with back-to-back 40-point games earlier this season, including a school-record 46 points vs. Lakeville South.

Braeden O'Neil, Norwood Young America

Go big or go home. The 6-7 senior forward had 61 points in the season-opening win vs. Monticello on Dec. 9. He ranks second in the state behind Kopetzki with 35 points per game.

Antwan Kimmons, Concordia St. Paul

The former Tartan standout spent three seasons at Northern Iowa before transferring to Division II. Kimmons, who is averaging 21.7 points, hit a buzzer-beater to defeat Augustana on Dec. 10.

Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka

During a three-game stretch, the top Class of 2025 girls player in the state scored a combined 103 points, including 37 points vs. Hortonville and 35 points vs. Minnehaha Academy.

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota

The Roseau native ranked 10th in the nation with 21.5 points per game as of Wednesday. The older sister of Gopher guard Katie Borowicz had highs of 35 and 34 points this year.

. . .

Statistically speaking

31.5 – Points per game for Providence Academy freshman guard Maddyn Greenway. She leads the state in scoring as of Wednesday and scored a season-high 39 points vs. Bishop Garrigan (Iowa) last month.

105 – Points scored by Lindsay Whalen's Gophers in a victory against winless Chicago State, where they took 74 shots, grabbed 64 rebounds and took 39 free throws.

3 – Teams ranked in the women's top 10 in the Associated Press poll with Minnesotans on the roster (Indiana's Sara Scalia, North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby and North Carolina State's Sophie Hart).

1,013 – Victories for New London-Spicer girls coach Mike Dreier. He set the state record for career victories surpassing legend Bob McDonald of Chisholm.

. . .

Basketball Across Minnesota will be published weekly on startribune.com. Don't be a stranger on Twitter after reading, as chatting about these stories makes them even more fun to share.

Thanks, Marcus (@Marcus_R_Fuller on Twitter)