Cherry sported warmup shirts saying, "Chasing Greatness."

Mission accomplished.

The Tigers won the first state championship in program history with an overwhelming 78-40 victory over Fertile-Beltrami in the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament finals Saturday at Williams Arena. It touched off a wild Tigers celebration on the large "M" at midcourt.

No. 1-ranked Cherry (31-2) was making its third consecutive state tournament appearance and fourth overall. The Tigers lost in the semifinals the past two seasons, finishing fourth both times.

Coach Jordan Christianson broke out the warmup shirts before the 2022-23 season. "We were good but needed to take another step," Christianson said. "We weren't great."

That all changed Saturday.

The Tigers entered the title game averaging a state-best 91 points per game. It wasn't their offense that was the difference on this day. It was their outstanding defense.

Cherry held the Falcons scoreless for the opening 5 minutes, 23 seconds, running to an 11-0 lead. Fertile-Beltrami missed its first six shots and turned the ball over twice. Cherry was up 20 points, 26-6, 11 minutes in.

Junior guard Noah Sundquist, the only Tigers starter not to reach double figures in their semifinal victory, got off to a quick start. He made his first six shots and had 13 points during the fast start. Sundquist wound up with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Falcons (27-7) closed to within 11 points before the Tigers went on another run before halftime, taking a 43-21 lead. Sophomore forward Noah Asuma had 15 of his game-high 22 points at the break.

His older brother, Gophers recruit Isaac Asuma, was controlling the defensive end. Isaac Asuma finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, five blocked shots and two steals.

It didn't get any better for the Falcons after halftime. The Tigers took their largest lead, 78-40, with 2:29 remaining after both teams emptied their benches.

Senior guard Caiden Swenby paced the Falcons with 14 points. Fertile-Beltrami lost to Cherry 99-76 a month ago.