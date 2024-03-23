Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A "jumper" at 5:56 of the second half was all the credit Totino-Grace senior Isaiah Johnson-Arigu received in the Class 3A boys basketball state tournament championship game boxscore for a massive play.

Chace Watley threw an alley-oop pass to the far side of the Mankato East basket for Johnson-Arigu to retrieve with a soaring leap and a right-hand dunk over a Cougars defender. The sequence, which drew a rousing audience response both live and with each subsequent video replay Saturday at Williams Arena, provided the Eagles with a seven-point lead. Not to mention an emotional spark carrying them through the final stretch of a 73-64 victory.

Johnson-Arigu, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection, powered No. 1 seed Totino-Grace (27-5) to a third consecutive state title with a team-best 25 points. A versatile talent who has signed with Miami (Florida), Johnson-Arigu added 11 rebounds.

No. 2 seed Mankato East (28-3) earned a runner-up trophy to go with a trio of third-place finishes. Cougars junior guard Brogan Madson scored a game-high 27 points.

Totino-Grace led 37-34 at halftime.