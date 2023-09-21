Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Jolly Green Giant is getting a fashion upgrade. The 55-foot statue, which has stood tall in Blue Earth, Minn., since 1979, has temporarily donned apparel that nods to the 45th season of "Survivor."

He'll be modeling one of the show's trademarked Buffs, which are used in competition as headbands, neckerchiefs and even shirts.

The local mascot has some eclectic company. Other participating landmarks include Tuska, the bronze elephant statue outside the University of Alabama's football stadium, and Forever Marilyn, a tribute to Marilyn Monroe in Palm Springs, Calif.

On Tuesday, New York's Empire State Building will shine in yellow, blue and red, representing the colors of the show's tribes. Host Jeff Probst will be on and to flip the switch.

The campaign runs from Thursday to the season premiere on Sept. 27.