William Spriggs, a prominent Black economist and champion of equality who recently worked with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on its inclusive growth initiatives, died late Tuesday in Washington.

For years, he was chair of the economics department at Howard University, served advisory posts for Congress and the Federal Reserve and was an assistant secretary in the Labor Department during the Obama administration. Most recently, he was chief economist of the AFL-CIO.

Spriggs was 68 years old. The AFL-CIO announced his death but did not give a cause.

Six years ago, Spriggs became an advisor to the Minneapolis Fed as it created the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute and remained involved in it until his death.

"Right now, I feel sharp sadness imagining our worlds — both in economics research and in research-informed economics policy discussions — without him," Abigail Wozniak, the institute's director, said in a statement.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, said Spriggs participated in numerous conferences the bank convened and influenced his thinking on labor markets, economic opportunity, racial wealth gaps and other issues.

"Never one to hold back, Bill told us when he thought we were going in the wrong direction, and those debates were always robust but respectful," Kashkari said in a statement.

Following the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Fed published a letter Spriggs wrote to the economics community that criticized the field for being slow to recognize the effects of racism.

"Hopefully, this moment will cause economists to reflect and rethink how we study racial disparities," Spriggs wrote. "Trapped in the dominant conversation, far too often African-American economists find themselves having to prove that African Americans are equal. We find ourselves, as so often happens in these ugly police cases, having to prove that acts of discrimination are exactly that: discrimination."

At a Federal Reserve conference in 2021, Spriggs expanded on his view that for far too long, economists assumed that race did not affect individual outcomes.

"There appears to be no evidence that will get economists to admit: Yes, there's discrimination, and yes, it matters," he said at the conference.

In recent months, Spriggs argued the Fed's policymakers should be more cautious about raising interest rates, which he believed would lead to job losses. Full employment, he long argued, was especially good for Black workers.

"Bill was a towering figure in his field, a trailblazer who challenged the field's basic assumptions about racial discrimination in labor markets, pay equity and worker empowerment," President Biden said in a statement. "His work inspired countless economists, some of whom work for our administration, to join him in the pursuit of economic justice."