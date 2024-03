Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WEDNESDAY • FIRST ROUND

Game 1: No. 12 seed Purdue (12-17) vs. No. 13 Northwestern (9-20), 5:30 pm (Peacock)

Game 2: No. 11 Gophers (15-14) vs. No. 14 Rutgers (8-23), 8 pm (Peacock)

THURSDAY • SECOND ROUND

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Illinois, 11:30 am (BTN)

Game 4: No. 5 Nebraska (19-10) vs. Game 1 winner, 2 pm (BTN)

Game 5: No. 7 Penn State (18-11) vs. No. 10 Wisconsin (13-15), 5:30 pm (BTN)

Game 6: No. 6 Michigan (18-12) vs. Game 2 winner, 8 pm (BTN)

FRIDAY • QUARTERFINALS

Game 7: No. 1 Ohio State (25-4) vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 am (BTN)

Game 8: No. 4 Michigan State (22-7) vs. Game 4 winner, 3 pm (BTN)

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa (26-4) vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 pm (BTN)

Game 10: No. 3 Indiana (24-4) vs. Game 6 winner, 8 pm (BTN)

SATURDAY • SEMIFINALS

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 pm (BTN)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 (BTN)

SUNDAY • CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 11 am (CBS)