1. Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

After romp over Buckeyes, Wolverines are on cusp of first playoff appearance. Only Iowa stands in the way. Last week: 2

2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1)

Buckeyes were battered in the trenches by Michigan. Rose Bowl berth isn't a bad consolation prize, though. Last week: 1

3. Michigan State (10-2, 7-2)

By prancing through the snow in a win over Penn State, the Spartans put themselves in line for a New Year's Six bowl. Last week: 5

4. Iowa (10-2, 7-2)

The Gophers should expect a thank-you card from the Hawkeyes, who rule the West after Minnesota's win over Wisconsin. Last week: 4

5. Gophers (8-4, 6-3)

Solid wins over Wisconsin and Purdue lift Minnesota ahead of Badgers and Boilermakers. Last week: 8

6. Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3)

Take away the run game, and Badgers can struggle if forced to pass. Last week: 3

7. Purdue (8-4, 6-3)

Solid season for Boilermakers, whose losses came against Notre Dame, Gophers, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Last week: 7

8. Penn State (7-5, 4-5)

Nittany Lions played a brutal schedule, but five losses are five losses. Last week: 6

9. Maryland (6-6, 3-6)

Win over Rutgers earned bowl eligibility for Terrapins. Last week: 9

10. Illinois (5-7, 4-5)

Bret Bielema had a strong debut season with the Fighting Illini, just missing bowl eligibility. Last week: 11

11. Rutgers (5-7, 2-7)

The Scarlet Knights are competitive again under coach Greg Schiano. Last week: 10

12. Nebraska (3-9, 1-8)

Implosion against Iowa followed the script of the Huskers season. Last week: 12

13. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8)

If the every-other-year trend holds, Wildcats should be a West contender in 2022. Last week: 13

14. Indiana (2-10, 0-9)

The nightmare is over for the Hoosiers. Last week: 14