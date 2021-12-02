Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Bryce Young might be the Heisman front-runner, but don't sleep on these three defensive players

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Anderson leads the nation in sacks with 14.5 and tackles for loss with 29.5, and he's a big reason why the Crimson Tide advanced to the SEC Championship Game. Over the past four games, the 6-4, 243-pound sophomore has 13.5 tackles for loss.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Hutchinson put on a performance for the ages in the Wolverines' 42-27 upset of Ohio State, making seven tackles, including three sacks. Pro Football Focus credited Hutchinson with 15 QB pressures, the most in any game since it started tracking in 2014. He's third nationally with 13 sacks.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Bulldogs lead the nation in total defense (229.7 yards per game allowed), and the 6-6, 340-pound Davis plays a key role. He stats of 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks aren't massive, but his worth to Georgia's stingy defense can't be overestimated.