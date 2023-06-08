Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Gophers are going to the Rose Bowl in 2024 … to play UCLA in the regular season.

That was one of the takeaways from the Big Ten's Thursday announcement of its 2024 and '25 football scheduling model, which will accommodate the additions of UCLA and USC to form a 16-team conference.

The Gophers will play UCLA, whose home is Rose Bowl stadium, during the Bruins' inaugural 2024 season in the Big Ten on a date to be determined. USC will visit Minnesota the following year.

For 2024, the Gophers will have conference home games against Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers, and they'll travel to UCLA, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

In 2025, the Gophers will be host to Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin. Minnesota will travel to Illinois, Iowa, Penn State and Purdue. Dates for all Big Ten games both years are to be determined.

Some other takeaways from Thursday's announcement:

Under a new scheduling model called "Flex Protect Plus," teams were allowed to designate up to three permanent rivalry opponents, while the remaining opponents would cycle through the schedule over several years. In the Gophers' case, Iowa and Wisconsin are designated as permanent rivals.

Other designated rivals are: Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Michigan-Ohio State, Michigan-Michigan State, Maryland-Rutgers, and UCLA-USC.

Teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

The new schedule will mark the end of the division format, which began in 2011 with the Leaders and Legends divisions and moved to the East and West format in 2014, which will be used one last time in 2023. Since the East-West format started, no West team has won the Big Ten Championship Game. Under the new plan, the teams with the two best records in conference play would meet in the title game. Specific rules on tiebreakers will be announced later.

The conference schedule will remain at nine games.

GOPHERS SCHEDULES

2024

Nonconference

Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina

Sept. 7 vs. Rhode Island

Sept. 14 vs. Nevada

Conference (dates to be determined)

Home games: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Road games: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

2025

Nonconference

Aug. 28 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 13 at California

Conference (dates to be determined)

Home games: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin

Road games: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue