Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck has received verbal commitments from seven of the top nine players in Minnesota in the 2024 recruiting class, as ranked by 247Sports. A look at the nine.

1. Wyatt Gilmore, Edge, Rogers, not committed

The 6-4, 240-pounder has the Gophers, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma and Oregon as finalists.

2. Koi Perich, Safety, Esko, committed to Gophers

Michigan, Washington and Wisconsin were among his suitors.

3. Emerson Mandell, OL, Irondale, not committed

Expected to visit Gophers this weekend and has Iowa State visit scheduled.

4. Mason Carrier, LB, Detroit Lakes, committed to Gophers

Quickly picked Gophers after receiving offer last June.

5. Jide Abasiri, DL, Prior Lake, committed to Gophers

Offers included Missouri, Washington and Kansas State.

6. Mo Saine, DL, Eden Prairie, committed to Gophers

Offers included Arizona State, Kansas and Kansas State.

7. Simon Seidl, Athlete, Hill-Murray, committed to Gophers

Projects as a defensive back for Minnesota.

8. Jalen Smith, WR, Mankato West, committed to Gophers

North Dakota State, Iowa State were among his suitors.

9. Sam Macy, Edge, Chanhassen, committed to Gophers

Impressive camp showing led to Gophers offer last week.