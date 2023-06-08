See more of the story

The Big Ten announced conference football opponents for it 2024 and '25 seasons, with UCLA and USC making their debuts. Here is a look at the Gophers' schedules:

2024

Nonconference

Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina

Sept. 7 vs. Rhode Island

Sept. 14 vs. Nevada

Conference (dates to be determined)

Home games: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Road games: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

2025

Nonconference

Aug. 28 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 13 at California

Conference (dates to be determined)

Home games: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin

Road games: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue