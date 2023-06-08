The Big Ten announced conference football opponents for it 2024 and '25 seasons, with UCLA and USC making their debuts. Here is a look at the Gophers' schedules:
2024
Nonconference
Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina
Sept. 7 vs. Rhode Island
Sept. 14 vs. Nevada
Conference (dates to be determined)
Home games: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
Road games: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin
2025
Nonconference
Aug. 28 vs. Buffalo
Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 13 at California
Conference (dates to be determined)
Home games: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin
Road games: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue