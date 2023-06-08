Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Big Ten announced conference football opponents for it 2024 and '25 seasons, with UCLA and USC making their debuts. Here is a look at the Gophers' schedules:

2024

Nonconference

Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina

Sept. 7 vs. Rhode Island

Sept. 14 vs. Nevada

Conference (dates to be determined)

Home games: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Road games: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

2025

Nonconference

Aug. 28 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 13 at California

Conference (dates to be determined)

Home games: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin

Road games: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue