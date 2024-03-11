The Big Ten conference has opened single-session tickets for this year's men's basketball tournament at the Target Center. Tickets went on sale at noon and will cost between $35 and $165 through AXS, conference officials said in a release.

The men's tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Minneapolis is hosting the event for the first time in its 27-year history.

Wednesday's tickets will all be general admission. Every other day and session will be reserved seating.

University of Minnesota students have access to $25 tickets for Gophers games. The team is seeded ninth. They open the second round of the tournament against Michigan State at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The event comes a week after the Big Ten women's basketball tournament brought scores of fans, many of them wearing black and gold to cheer on Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, to downtown Minneapolis. It continues a string of activity in the city's urban center, which has made for buzzing skyways and longer lunch lines than usual downtown.

It's also the last season for the current makeup of the conference. Four West Coast schools will join the Big Ten after the Pac-12 disintegrated in 2023: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.