Best Buy will host its first livestreamed shopping event Wednesday on online commerce platform, TalkShopLive, as it seeks new ways to compete for consumer pocketbooks this holiday season.

During the live video events, which will be broadcast from the same Bloomington location where the Richfield retailers' "virtual store" is located, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, Best Buy virtual sales experts will discuss and demo holiday gift options from some of the store's newest categories such as beauty and wellness, e-transportation and outdoor living.

Shoppers will be able to ask questions through a chat function and make purchases throughout the broadcasts. Best Buy will also offer special promotions and prizes. To participate in the event, shoppers can visit Best Buy's channel on TalkShopLive.

"We know more shoppers are taking advantage of live online shopping experiences and we're always exploring new ways to give our customers more options to shop how, when and where they want," Jennie Weber, Best Buy's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Our customers really want to stand out this holiday, and this is another fun way they can discover new tech, get expert advice and help finding the perfect gift."

In September, Best Buy premiered a new type of digital flash sale it called "Best Buy Drops." Best Buy has also extended hours customers can connect with "virtual store" experts via video, audio and chat at BestBuy.com.

Best Buy as well as other major retailers face a pickier shopper this holiday who likely will be more discerning with his or her dollars as consumers deal with other expensive costs such as resuming student loan repayments, inflated grocery costs and higher housing and gas costs.

Online home shopping network TalkShopLive features a range of channels and shows from popular influencers and celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Reba McEntire as well as retailers and brands such as Target and Walmart.

Live commerce is popular in China and is showing growth in the United States and Europe, though it still has a long way to go before it becomes mainstream. Clothing is the most popular live commerce category in the United States with the majority of frequent shoppers who buy items during digital livestreams turning to the format for entertainment or for a way to try to find better prices, according to a July report by consulting firm McKinsey & Company.