Best Buy Co.'s latest quarterly sales rose about 2% above last year's oversized, pandemic-influenced increases, and the retailer signaled it is well-stocked as the holiday shopping season hits full swing.

But the Richfield-based company's shares tumbled 14% in early trading. Investors absorbed a slight narrowing in the company's profit margin and a flat expectation for near-term sales growth.

Comparable sales for August, September, and October built on the record gain of 23% in the same period last year, when homebound workers and students sought out tech accessories and entertainment devices.

As the current quarter unfolds, however, Best Buy's inventory is up 15%. Even so, executives said it will be tough to beat last year's comparable sales, in part because of difficulty getting some products from manufacturers.

They said they expect comparable sales in the November-January period to range from a drop of 2% to a gain of 1%.

"We are looking forward to a strong holiday season and believe we are extremely well positioned with both the tech customers want, and fast and convenient ways to get it," said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, in a call with analysts.

Overall revenue grew a half-percent to a record $11.9 billion for the quarter finished Oct. 30, the third of its fiscal year. Both numbers beat analysts' expectations. Best Buy said its profit rose around 28% to $499 million, or $2 a share.

Appliances, home theater and mobile phones were the biggest sellers during the quarter. The retailer increased prices on appliances to offset rising costs, Matt Bilunas, Best Buy's chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts.

When the company last reported results in August, executives said they estimated comparable sales for the full fiscal year would increase 9% to 11%. This morning, they raised that outlook, saying full-year comparable sales would increase 10.5% to 11.5%.

They expect to record about $52 billion in overall revenue for the year, up from $47.3 billion in fiscal 2020.

As part of its growth strategy, Best Buy recently announced the $400 million acquisition of U.K.-based patient monitoring platform Current Health, which expands on its plans to invest more in health care and specifically in technology to assist the elderly. On Tuesday, Best Buy also announced the purchase of St. Louis Park-based outdoor furniture company Yardbird for about $85 million.

The swoon in the company's shares this morning matches a pattern often seen around the company's results announcements, particularly after periods of strong gains. Through Monday, Best Buy's shares were up about 23% from three months ago.

"As Best Buy moves up against tougher prior year comparatives, its overall sales results have flattened to the point where it is delivering shallow growth," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, in a report after Best Buy's earnings announcements.

While it is still impressive that Best Buy managed to grow sales at all compared to last year's big jump, Saunders said there is a sense among investors that Best Buy's sales should still have grown at a faster pace due to elevated consumer spending and the continued focus on home enhancement.

Part of the problem is the drop in computer sales, which makes up about half of Best Buy's revenues and has been on the decline since last year when many people invested in working and learning from home. There are also product shortages that have also dampened sales, Saunders said.

Last year during the holidays, Best Buy turned about 35% of its stores into ship-from-store hubs that could handle a large number of online orders. The company has since changed its plans and has prepared 13 hubs that can handle about a quarter of the retailer's national ship-from-store orders during the holidays.

Best Buy, like many other big-box retailers including Target, started holiday sales early this season and decided to stay closed Thanksgiving Day.