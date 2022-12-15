Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One person was shot to death during an incident involving law enforcement west of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday.

The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.

"We are investigating a use-of-force incident in New Auburn," Bowman told the Star Tribune. "The subject was shot and killed."

Bowman said she has no other information to share at this point, including what law enforcement agency was involved. New Auburn does not have a police department and contracts with the Sheriff's Office for its public safety needs.

The Star Tribune has left messages with the Sheriff's Office, and county and city officials seeking further details.

Since 2000, there have been 223 officer-involved deaths in Minnesota since 2000, according to a Star Tribune database.

Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.