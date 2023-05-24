Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 14-year-old Forest Lake girl has been missing for five days, and police have requested the public's help to find her.

Desiray Kappes was last seen leaving her home on her bicycle from her home in Forest Lake around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to the missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She is listed as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 125 pounds.

The alert asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Forest Lake police at 651-439-9381, or dial 911.

The Forest Lake Police Department did not have additional information about the girl's whereabouts or why she left home.