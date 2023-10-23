Authorities seized 30 dogs from an Andover animal rescue organization after eight other dogs were found dead about 50 miles away.

The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is now assessing the dogs' medical conditions since they were removed Friday and hopes to put the pups — of varying breeds and ages — up for adoption as soon as next week.

"These cases are always heartbreaking," said Liv Hagen, the Humane Society's humane investigations manager. "They tend to stir up a lot of emotion for all of us. But we also know that we have these dogs on the first step toward the life that they deserve."

Cottage Grove police found eight dead dogs along a road on Grey Cloud Island near the Mississippi River on Oct. 15.

On Friday, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Humane Society executed a search warrant of the Andover animal rescue where the dogs came from, seizing the facility's 22 dogs. Another eight dogs were voluntarily surrendered from a foster home affiliated with the organization.

No arrests or charges have been filed yet. The cause of the dogs' death is still under investigation, though authorities said they believe the dogs died at the Andover facility before being dumped near the Mississippi River.

The animal rescue organization, which is not related to a former animal training facility that occupied the space, has not been named by officials.

The nonprofit Animal Humane Society, which operates pet shelters in Golden Valley, Woodbury and Coon Rapids, is one of two organizations in the state — the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies is the other — that assists law enforcement on animal humane investigations.

The organization received more than 1,600 reports of neglected or harmed animals last year, but cases in which animals need to be removed by legal action are rare. The Humane Society is typically involved in seizing animals from a facility or organization about six times a year — a decline in incidents since before the pandemic, according to the organization.

The 30 dogs who were rescued last week are now getting haircuts, baths, food and medications, and all were vaccinated. Some were malnourished while others are dealing with severe anxiety, Hagen said. She declined to say whether all 30 dogs will survive. They range in age from 2 ½ weeks old to several years old.

"For some of these dogs, they're going to have some uphill roads [to recovery]," Hagen said.

She urged animal rescue organizations to seek help if they're overwhelmed by the number of animals they're caring for. They can call the Humane Society's helpline at 952-204-9748. To report a case of animal welfare, go to animalhumanesociety.org or call 612-772-9999.

The public can also verify an organization is reputable before they adopt a pet by checking that it's registered as a nonprofit with the IRS, visiting it and asking for veterinarian records, Hagen said.

"We all go home and we hug our own pets a little bit tighter when this happens," she said. "It doesn't have to come to this."

Correction: A previous version of this story should have said the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies also assists Minnesota law enforcement departments with animal humane investigations.